Berger stars as No. 24 Indiana women win opener 75-52

November 7, 2019 8:56 pm
 
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger scored a career-high 24 points and No. 24 Indiana opened its season with a 75-52 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday night.

Berger, a sophomore who played in all of the Hoosiers’ games last year, making four starts, shot 8 of 13, including 3 of 6 from the arc. She made all five of her free throws and had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Freshman Mackenzie Holmes scored 15 points in 19 minutes and grabbed seven rebounds.

Berger scored 18 points and Holmes 11 in the first half when Indiana went out in front 50-26. The Hoosiers took control by outscoring the Mountaineers 25-8 in the second quarter.

Aryna Taylor scored 15 points with eight rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Indiana outrebounded the Mountaineers (1-1) 42-25. There were 39 turnovers, 21 by Mount St. Mary’s, which was just 3 of 19 from the arc.

