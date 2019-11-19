Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Berhow scores 36, leads Northern Iowa past UT-Martin 87-67

November 19, 2019 11:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trae Berhow poured in a career-high 36 points and Northern Iowa breezed to an 87-67 victory over UT Martin on Tuesday night.

Berhow made 13 of 17 shots from the floor, including 8 of 11 from beyond the 3-point arc.

AJ Green had 14 points and nine assists for the Panthers (5-0). Austin Phyfe added 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Isaiah Brown pitched in with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Parker Stewart hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 for the Skyhawks (2-3). Derek Hawthorne Jr. added 18 points and eight rebounds, while Quintin Dove tallied 12 points and nine rebounds.

Advertisement

The Panthers knocked down 32 of 54 shots (59%) overall and 16 of 34 from distance (47%).

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

UT Martin shot 41.5% (22 of 53) and 36% from beyond the arc (9 of 25).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address