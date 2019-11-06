Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Bethune-Cookman routs Johnson (FL) 110-68

November 6, 2019 10:03 pm
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cletrell Pope had 22 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and five blocks and Bethune-Cookman rolled past Division II Johnson (Fla.) 110-68 on Wednesday night in the Wildcats’ season opener.

Freshman Joe French and Isaiah Bailey scored 24 points for the Wildcats with Bailey adding seven rebounds and six assists. Pope is the reigning MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and was selected the Preseason Player of the Year. He set a Bethune-Cookman record (D-I years) with 377 rebounds last year.

Houston Smith had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Bethune-Cookman.

Freddie Word had 24 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Suns. Jordan Battle added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jake Smith had 11 points and five steals.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

