BG battles Fairmont State

Fairmont State vs. Bowling Green (2-1)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bowling Green Falcons are set to battle the Fighting Falcons of Division II Fairmont State. Bowling Green is coming off a 75-59 win in Coral Gables over Jacksonville in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Justin Turner has averaged 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and four assists this year for Bowling Green. Complementing Turner is Dylan Frye, who is averaging 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and four assists per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Justin Turner has accounted for 41 percent of all Bowling Green field goals over the last three games. Justin Turner has 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green went 6-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Falcons offense scored 76 points per matchup in those 11 contests.

