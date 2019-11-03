Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|3
|6
|1
|1
|Penn St.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|Notre Dame
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|7
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|3
|4
|1
|Michigan
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|3
|4
|1
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|4
|4
|0
|Thursday’s Game
Penn St. 6, Wisconsin 1
Penn St. 4, Wisconsin 2
Ohio St. 3, Michigan 2
Cornell 3, Michigan St. 2
Minnesota 3, Notre Dame 2, 2OT
Ohio St. 2, Michigan 1
Notre Dame 5, Minnesota 3
Cornell 6, Michigan St. 2
Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Omaha, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan, 5 p.m.
Michigan St. at Penn St., 6 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Omaha, 8 p.m.
