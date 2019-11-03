Listen Live Sports

Big Ten Glance

November 3, 2019 2:54 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Ohio St. 2 0 0 0 6 5 3 6 1 1
Penn St. 2 0 0 0 6 10 3 6 1 0
Notre Dame 1 0 1 0 4 7 5 5 0 1
Minnesota 0 1 1 1 2 5 7 3 4 1
Michigan 0 2 0 0 0 3 5 3 4 1
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 0
Wisconsin 0 2 0 0 0 3 10 4 4 0
Thursday’s Game

Penn St. 6, Wisconsin 1

Friday’s Games

Penn St. 4, Wisconsin 2

Ohio St. 3, Michigan 2

Cornell 3, Michigan St. 2

Minnesota 3, Notre Dame 2, 2OT

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 2, Michigan 1

Notre Dame 5, Minnesota 3

Cornell 6, Michigan St. 2

Friday, Nov. 8

Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Omaha, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Minnesota at Michigan, 5 p.m.

Michigan St. at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Omaha, 8 p.m.

