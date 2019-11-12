Listen Live Sports

Big Ten Glance

November 12, 2019
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Notre Dame 3 0 1 0 10 12 8 7 0 1
Penn St. 3 1 0 0 9 16 9 7 2 0
Minnesota 1 1 2 2 7 9 9 4 4 2
Ohio St. 2 2 0 0 6 8 8 6 3 1
Michigan St. 1 1 0 0 3 6 6 3 5 0
Michigan 0 3 1 0 1 5 9 3 5 2
Wisconsin 0 2 0 0 0 3 10 5 5 0
Thursday’s Game

Michigan St. at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Michigan at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin and Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Ohio St. at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Michigan at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin and Minnesota, 8 p.m.

