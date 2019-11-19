Listen Live Sports

Bile leads Northwestern St. past Louisiana College 67-60

November 19, 2019
 
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Chudier Bile had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks as Northwestern State topped Louisiana College 67-60 on Tuesday night.

Bile was 8-of-10 shooting and added three assists and two steals.

Nikos Chougkaz had 10 points for Northwestern State (2-3). Jamaure Gregg added three blocks.

Denzel Austin had 21 points for the Wildcats. Kae’ron Baker added 16 points and Louis Blakes scored 11.

Northwestern State faces Louisiana-Monroe on the road next Tuesday.

