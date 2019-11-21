Binghamton goes up against Army

Army (2-2) vs. Binghamton (2-3)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army and Binghamton both look to put winning streaks together . Army got past Fairleigh Dickinson by 16 at home on Monday. Binghamton is coming off a 77-75 win on the road over NJIT on Wednesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Binghamton’s Sam Sessoms has averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists while George Tinsley has put up 11 points and 8.4 rebounds. For the Black Knights, Tommy Funk has averaged 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists while Lonnie Grayson has put up 10.5 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sessoms has either made or assisted on 60 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last three games. Sessoms has accounted for 31 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Black Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bearcats. Binghamton has an assist on 31 of 75 field goals (41.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Army has assists on 62 of 87 field goals (71.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among America East teams.

