Binghamton goes up against Michigan State

November 9, 2019 6:30 am
 
Binghamton (0-1) vs. Michigan State (0-1)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton and Michigan State look to bounce back from losses. Binghamton fell short in an 84-64 game at Cornell in its last outing. Michigan State lost 69-62 to Kentucky in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan State limited its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.3 points per game last season. The Spartans offense scored 83.1 points per matchup on their way to a 12-3 record against non-Big Ten competition. Binghamton went 2-11 against non-conference schools in 2018-19.

