Bisceglia boots Robert Morris past Sacred Heart 16-14

November 23, 2019 3:47 pm
 
1 min read
      

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Nick Bisceglia kicked three field goals, including two in the fourth quarter, and Robert Morris rallied for a 16-14 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

The win in the regular-season finale assured the Colonials (7-5, 6-1) of a second-place finish in the Northeast Conference.

Julius Chestnut staked the Pioneers (7-5, 4-3) to a 7-0 first-quarter lead with a 9-yard touchdown run. Robert Morris pulled even at halftime when George Martin connected with Garrett Houser for a 79-yard scoring strike with 11:55 remaining in the second quarter.

Bisceglia’s first field goal came at the 5:26 mark of the second quarter and gave the Colonials a 10-7 lead. But Marquez McCray directed a seven-play, 63-yard drive that culminated with a 16-yard TD toss to Tyrese Chambers to put Sacred Heart up 14-10 after three quarters.

Bisceglia pulled Robert Morris within 14-13 with a 21-yard field goal 11 seconds into the final quarter. The Colonials pulled off a successful onside and took over at their own 49-yard line. The drive stalled at the Pioneers’ 18, but Bisceglia booted a 35-yard field goal to give Robert Morris the lead for good with 9:42 left to play.

Sacred Heart had one final shot at victory, using 17 plays to get to the Colonials’ 22-yard line. But Dane Borges missed a 39-yard field goal on the final play.

Martin completed 10 of 19 passes for 194 yards and a score for Robert Morris. Houser had five catches for 103 yards and a TD.

Julius Chestnut rushed for 141 yards and a score, while Chambers finished with seven receptions for 98 yards and a TD.

