Blackhawks-Ducks Sum

First Period_1, Chicago, Boqvist 1 (Toews, Nylander), 9:21. 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 4 (Kane, Kubalik), 15:33 (pp).
Second Period_3, Anaheim, Steel 1 (Gudbranson, Getzlaf), 12:39.
Third Period_4, Anaheim, Ritchie 2 (Fowler, Steel), 6:17 (pp).
Overtime_5, Chicago, Kane 4 (Toews, Keith), 0:24.
Shots on Goal_Chicago 15-12-9-1_37. Anaheim 11-14-13_38.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 5; Anaheim 1 of 4.
Goalies_Chicago, Lehner 3-2-2 (38 shots-36 saves). Anaheim, Miller 3-0-1 (37-34).
A_15,576 (17,174). Referees_Wes McCauley, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Jesse Marquis.
