Blackhawks-Golden Knights Sums

November 14, 2019 12:49 am
 
Chicago 1 2 2—5
Vegas 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Vegas, Carrier 3 (Roy, Hague), 2:58. 2, Vegas, Karlsson 5 (Tuch, Marchessault), 6:29 (pp). 3, Chicago, Kane 9 (Strome, DeBrincat), 6:45. Penalties_Hague, VGK, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 0:44; Shaw, CHI, (hooking), 5:31.

Second Period_4, Chicago, de Haan 1 (Dach, Z.Smith), 4:09. 5, Chicago, Gustafsson 1 (Strome, Kane), 4:54. Penalties_DeBrincat, CHI, (cross checking), 9:22; McNabb, VGK, (slashing), 9:22; Crawford, CHI, Penalty Shot (interference – throwing object (penalty shot)), 10:45; Roy, VGK, (slashing), 13:42.

Third Period_6, Chicago, Dach 3 (Z.Smith, Carpenter), 3:57. 7, Chicago, Strome 4 (DeBrincat, Kane), 16:39. 8, Vegas, Schmidt 2 (Karlsson, McNabb), 19:00. Penalties_Boqvist, CHI, (interference), 11:20.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 8-9-9_26. Vegas 16-15-11_42.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 1; Vegas 1 of 2.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 3-4-2 (42 shots-39 saves). Vegas, Fleury 9-5-1 (26-21).

A_18,324 (17,367). Referees_Gord Dwyer, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Mark Shewchyk.

