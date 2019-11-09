Blackhawks-Penguins Sums

Chicago 0 2 0 0—2 Pittsburgh 0 1 1 0—3 Pittsburgh won shootout 2-1.

First Period_None. Penalties_Kane, CHI, (hooking), 19:24.

Second Period_1, Chicago, Kubalik 4 (Koekkoek, Saad), 7:09. 2, Chicago, Kane 6 (de Haan), 8:47. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 8 (Malkin, McCann), 16:04. Penalties_Johnson, PIT, (tripping), 3:38; Tanev, PIT, (boarding), 4:04; Carpenter, CHI, (slashing), 11:51.

Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Rust 5 (Malkin, Marino), 10:57. Penalties_Strome, CHI, (tripping), 5:43.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Chicago 1 (Toews NG, Kane G, DeBrincat NG), Pittsburgh 2 (Guentzel G, Malkin NG, McCann G).

Shots on Goal_Chicago 8-13-8-2_31. Pittsburgh 7-12-7-5_31.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 2-4-2 (31 shots-29 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 9-3-1 (31-29).

A_18,653 (18,387). T_2:37.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brad Kovachik.

