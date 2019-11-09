Blackhawks-Penguins Sums

|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|0—2
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|1
|0—3
|Pittsburgh won shootout 2-1.
First Period_None. Penalties_Kane, CHI, (hooking), 19:24.
Second Period_1, Chicago, Kubalik 4 (Saad, Koekkoek), 7:09. 2, Chicago, Kane 6 (de Haan), 8:47. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 8 (Malkin, McCann), 16:04. Penalties_Johnson, PIT, (tripping), 3:38; Tanev, PIT, (boarding), 4:04; Carpenter, CHI, (slashing), 11:51.
Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Rust 5 (Marino, Malkin), 10:57. Penalties_Strome, CHI, (tripping), 5:43.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_Chicago 1 (Toews NG, Kane G, DeBrincat NG), Pittsburgh 2 (Guentzel G, Malkin NG, McCann G).
Shots on Goal_Chicago 8-13-8-2_31. Pittsburgh 7-12-7-5_31.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.
Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 2-4-2 (31 shots-29 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 9-3-1 (31-29).
A_18,653 (18,387). T_2:36.
Referees_Kevin Pollock, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brad Kovachik.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.