Blackhawks-Stars Sum

|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|0—1
|Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|0—2
|Dallas won shootout 2-0.
First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 10 (Radulov, Klingberg), 14:08. 2, Chicago, Maatta 1 (DeBrincat, Kane), 17:24.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Chicago 0 (Toews NG, Kane NG), Dallas 2 (Pavelski G, Seguin G).
Shots on Goal_Chicago 12-13-12-2_39. Dallas 16-8-12-5_41.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 4; Dallas 0 of 4.
Goalies_Chicago, Lehner 5-4-3 (41 shots-40 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 6-3-1 (39-38).
A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:46.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brian Mach.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.