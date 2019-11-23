Listen Live Sports

Blackhawks-Stars Sums

November 23, 2019 11:05 pm
 
Chicago 1 0 0 0—1
Dallas 1 0 0 0—2
Dallas won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 10 (Radulov, Klingberg), 14:08. 2, Chicago, Maatta 1 (Kane, DeBrincat), 17:24. Penalties_Pavelski, DAL, (tripping), 2:57.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Comeau, DAL, (tripping), 4:10; Gustafsson, CHI, (holding), 12:56; Chicago bench, served by Strome (too many men on the ice), 18:46; Pavelski, DAL, (roughing), 18:53; Heiskanen, DAL, (holding), 19:50.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Kampf, CHI, (delay of game), 12:08.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Chicago bench, served by Shaw (too many men on the ice), 2:27.

Shootout_Chicago 0 (Toews NG, Kane NG), Dallas 2 (Pavelski G, Seguin G).

Shots on Goal_Chicago 12-13-12-2_39. Dallas 16-8-12-5_41.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 4; Dallas 0 of 4.

Goalies_Chicago, Lehner 5-4-2 (41 shots-40 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 6-3-1 (39-38).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:46.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brian Mach.

