Blue Jackets-Avalanche Sums

By The Associated Press

Columbus 2 0 0—2 Colorado 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Columbus, Bemstrom 2 (Nyquist, Jones), 4:55 (pp). 2, Colorado, Girard 1 (Jost, Kamenev), 15:06 (pp). 3, Columbus, Werenski 4 (Atkinson, Foligno), 19:06. Penalties_Graves, COL, (holding), 4:03; Kukan, CBJ, (holding), 13:39; Calvert, COL, (delay of game), 19:16.

Second Period_4, Colorado, Makar 3 (Graves, Nieto), 10:52. 5, Colorado, Makar 4 (Kadri, Jost), 16:11. Penalties_Foligno, CBJ, served by Sherwood, Major (charging), 17:15; Foligno, CBJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:15.

Third Period_6, Colorado, Kadri 6, 17:54. Penalties_Barberio, COL, (interference), 4:14; Jost, COL, (hooking), 7:02.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 18-16-7_41. Colorado 13-13-10_36.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 4; Colorado 1 of 2.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 6-7-1 (36 shots-32 saves). Colorado, Francouz 4-2-0 (41-39).

A_18,070 (18,007). T_2:25.

Referees_Dean Morton, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.