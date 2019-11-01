Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jackets-Blues Sum

November 1, 2019 11:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Columbus 1 2 0 0—3
St. Louis 1 2 0 1—4

First Period_1, St. Louis, Thomas 2 (Bozak, Sanford), 14:05. 2, Columbus, Dubois 6 (Atkinson, Nyquist), 19:54.

Second Period_3, Columbus, Milano 3 (Bjorkstrand, Harrington), 5:41. 4, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 3 (Wennberg, Dubois), 10:36 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Schenn 10 (Perron, Schwartz), 12:07 (pp). 6, St. Louis, Sundqvist 3 (MacEachern, Barbashev), 12:33.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_7, St. Louis, Perron 7 (O’Reilly, Pietrangelo), 0:08 (pp).

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Columbus 11-11-8_30. St. Louis 8-9-9-1_27.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 3; St. Louis 2 of 4.

Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 0-1-2 (27 shots-23 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 7-2-3 (30-27).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:33.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb