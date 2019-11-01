Blue Jackets-Blues Sums

Columbus 1 2 0 0—3 St. Louis 1 2 0 1—4

First Period_1, St. Louis, Thomas 2 (Bozak, Sanford), 14:05. 2, Columbus, Dubois 6 (Atkinson, Nyquist), 19:54. Penalties_Columbus bench, served by Milano (too many men on the ice), 4:35; St. Louis bench, served by Perron (too many men on the ice), 10:09.

Second Period_3, Columbus, Milano 3 (Bjorkstrand, Harrington), 5:41. 4, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 3 (Wennberg, Dubois), 10:36 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Schenn 10 (Perron, Schwartz), 12:07 (pp). 6, St. Louis, Sundqvist 3 (MacEachern, Barbashev), 12:33. Penalties_Steen, STL, (hooking), 9:49; Milano, CBJ, (interference), 11:27; Sanford, STL, (slashing), 14:59.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Gavrikov, CBJ, (hooking), 0:11; Milano, CBJ, (hooking), 18:08.

Overtime_7, St. Louis, Perron 7 (O’Reilly, Pietrangelo), 0:08 (pp). Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 11-11-8_30. St. Louis 8-9-9-1_27.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 3; St. Louis 2 of 4.

Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 0-1-2 (27 shots-23 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 7-2-3 (30-27).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:33.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Tony Sericolo.

