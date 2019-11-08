Blue Jackets-Coyotes Sum

|Columbus
|1
|1
|1—3
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Columbus, Nyquist 3 (Bjorkstrand, Jones), 0:14. 2, Arizona, Soderberg 5 (Lyubushkin), 11:24.
Second Period_3, Arizona, Chychrun 3 (Grabner, Hinostroza), 12:04. 4, Columbus, Bemstrom 1 (Atkinson, Nyquist), 17:36 (pp).
Third Period_5, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 4 (Nyquist, Dubois), 10:12.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-14-10_33. Arizona 16-7-9_32.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 4; Arizona 0 of 3.
Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 6-6-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 7-4-0 (33-30).
A_12,115 (17,125). T_2:21.
Referees_Mitch Dunning, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Bevan Mills.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.