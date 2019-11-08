Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jackets-Coyotes Sums

November 8, 2019 12:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Columbus 1 1 1—3
Arizona 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Columbus, Nyquist 3 (Bjorkstrand, Jones), 0:14. 2, Arizona, Soderberg 5 (Lyubushkin), 11:24. Penalties_Harrington, CBJ, (tripping), 8:42; Hayton, ARI, (tripping), 16:35; Lyubushkin, ARI, (holding), 19:52.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Chychrun 3 (Grabner, Hinostroza), 12:04. 4, Columbus, Bemstrom 1 (Atkinson, Nyquist), 17:36 (pp). Penalties_Goligoski, ARI, (tripping), 17:04; Chychrun, ARI, (cross checking), 18:50; Dubois, CBJ, (roughing), 18:50.

Third Period_5, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 4 (Nyquist, Dubois), 10:12. Penalties_Texier, CBJ, (interference), 2:33; Keller, ARI, (tripping), 5:23; Gavrikov, CBJ, (hooking), 18:12.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-14-10_33. Arizona 16-7-9_32.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 4; Arizona 0 of 3.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 6-6-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 7-4-0 (33-30).

A_12,115 (17,125). T_2:21.

Referees_Mitch Dunning, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Bevan Mills.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'