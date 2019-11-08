Blue Jackets-Coyotes Sums

|Columbus
First Period_1, Columbus, Nyquist 3 (Bjorkstrand, Jones), 0:14. 2, Arizona, Soderberg 5 (Lyubushkin), 11:24. Penalties_Harrington, CBJ, (tripping), 8:42; Hayton, ARI, (tripping), 16:35; Lyubushkin, ARI, (holding), 19:52.
Second Period_3, Arizona, Chychrun 3 (Grabner, Hinostroza), 12:04. 4, Columbus, Bemstrom 1 (Atkinson, Nyquist), 17:36 (pp). Penalties_Goligoski, ARI, (tripping), 17:04; Chychrun, ARI, (cross checking), 18:50; Dubois, CBJ, (roughing), 18:50.
Third Period_5, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 4 (Nyquist, Dubois), 10:12. Penalties_Texier, CBJ, (interference), 2:33; Keller, ARI, (tripping), 5:23; Gavrikov, CBJ, (hooking), 18:12.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-14-10_33. Arizona 16-7-9_32.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 4; Arizona 0 of 3.
Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 6-6-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 7-4-0 (33-30).
A_12,115 (17,125). T_2:21.
Referees_Mitch Dunning, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Bevan Mills.
