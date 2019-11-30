Blue Jackets-Islanders Sum

Columbus 0 0 0—0 N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 6 (Barzal, Bailey), 1:18.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 10 (Pelech), 16:01.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 12-10-17_39. N.Y. Islanders 13-8-6_27.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 0.

Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 0-3-3 (27 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 9-2-0 (9-9), Varlamov 8-3-2 (30-30).

A_13,433 (15,795). T_2:13.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Shandor Alphonso.

