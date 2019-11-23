Blue Jackets-Jets Sum

Columbus 1 2 0—3 Winnipeg 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Columbus, Dubois 10 (Jenner, Bjorkstrand), 4:59 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Wheeler 6 (Roslovic, Kulikov), 8:23.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Ehlers 11 (Wheeler), 5:19. 4, Columbus, Jones 2 (Atkinson, Werenski), 6:30 (pp). 5, Columbus, Nyquist 4 (Bjorkstrand, Foligno), 7:17 (pp). 6, Winnipeg, Perreault 6 (Copp, Lowry), 14:43.

Third Period_7, Winnipeg, Copp 4, 18:06.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 11-18-6_35. Winnipeg 10-9-12_31.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 3 of 5; Winnipeg 0 of 3.

Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 0-2-3 (31 shots-27 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 3-2-0 (30-27), Hellebuyck 11-7-1 (5-5).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:28.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Mark Shewchyk.

