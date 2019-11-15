Blues-Blue Jackets Sums

St. Louis 1 1 0 0—2 Columbus 1 0 1 1—3

First Period_1, Columbus, Gavrikov 1, 9:34. 2, St. Louis, MacEachern 2 (Sundqvist), 19:17. Penalties_Nyquist, CBJ, (closing hand on the puck), 6:45; Schenn, STL, (hooking), 14:06.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Schenn 11 (Perron, Schwartz), 9:04 (pp). Penalties_Robinson, CBJ, (tripping), 8:58; Blais, STL, (high sticking), 12:40.

Third Period_4, Columbus, Dubois 7 (Bemstrom, Milano), 2:50. Penalties_None.

Overtime_5, Columbus, Werenski 6 (Atkinson, Jones), 3:34 (pp). Penalties_Bjorkstrand, CBJ, (tripping), 0:36; St. Louis bench, served by Perron (too many men on the ice), 2:03.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 9-10-7-1_27. Columbus 14-10-11-4_39.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 3; Columbus 1 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 3-1-1 (39 shots-36 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 7-7-1 (27-25).

A_18,505 (18,500). T_2:36.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Mark Shewchyk.

