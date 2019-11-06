Listen Live Sports

Blues-Canucks Sums

November 6, 2019 12:40 am
 
St. Louis 0 1 0 1—2
Vancouver 0 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Parayko, STL, (slashing), 4:49; Sundqvist, STL, (closing hand on the puck), 13:56.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, Bozak 1 (Blais, Steen), 3:37. Penalties_Edler, VAN, (holding stick), 0:55; Perron, STL, (hooking), 0:55; Sanford, STL, (slashing), 3:52; Edler, VAN, (holding), 13:07.

Third Period_2, Vancouver, Hughes 2 (Miller, Leivo), 16:25. Penalties_Perron, STL, (cross checking), 5:44; Edler, VAN, (holding), 9:19.

Overtime_3, St. Louis, Schwartz 2 (Pietrangelo, Schenn), 3:28. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 6-10-8-3_27. Vancouver 12-13-8-1_34.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 4.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 8-2-3 (34 shots-33 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 5-2-3 (27-25).

A_18,789 (18,910). T_2:23.

Referees_Dean Morton, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Brian Murphy.

