Blues-Flames Sum

St. Louis 1 1 0 1—3 Calgary 0 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, St. Louis, Barbashev 2 (MacEachern, Sundqvist), 3:17.

Second Period_2, St. Louis, O’Reilly 5 (Perron, Pietrangelo), 13:06 (pp).

Third Period_3, Calgary, Tkachuk 10 (Mangiapane, Backlund), 10:59. 4, Calgary, Hamonic 1 (Giordano), 16:04.

Overtime_5, St. Louis, Perron 8 (Pietrangelo, O’Reilly), 2:46 (pp).

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 12-10-4-2_28. Calgary 10-10-7-2_29.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 2 of 4; Calgary 0 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 9-2-3 (29 shots-27 saves). Calgary, Rittich 9-4-3 (28-25).

A_19,289 (19,289). T_2:34.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Murphy.

