Blues-Flames Sum

|St. Louis
|1
|1
|0
|1—3
|Calgary
|0
|0
|2
|0—2
First Period_1, St. Louis, Barbashev 2 (MacEachern, Sundqvist), 3:17.
Second Period_2, St. Louis, O’Reilly 5 (Perron, Pietrangelo), 13:06 (pp).
Third Period_3, Calgary, Tkachuk 10 (Mangiapane, Backlund), 10:59. 4, Calgary, Hamonic 1 (Giordano), 16:04.
Overtime_5, St. Louis, Perron 8 (O’Reilly, Pietrangelo), 2:46 (pp).
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 12-10-4-2_28. Calgary 10-10-7-2_29.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 2 of 4; Calgary 0 of 2.
Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 9-2-3 (29 shots-27 saves). Calgary, Rittich 9-4-3 (28-25).
A_19,289 (19,289). T_2:33.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Murphy.
