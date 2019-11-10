Listen Live Sports

Blues-Flames Sums

November 10, 2019 1:22 am
 
St. Louis 1 1 0 1—3
Calgary 0 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, St. Louis, Barbashev 2 (MacEachern, Sundqvist), 3:17. Penalties_Sanford, STL, (tripping), 3:58; Schenn, STL, (boarding), 9:42; Bennett, CGY, (hooking), 11:28.

Second Period_2, St. Louis, O’Reilly 5 (Perron, Pietrangelo), 13:06 (pp). Penalties_Jankowski, CGY, (delay of game), 9:54; Giordano, CGY, (high sticking), 12:49.

Third Period_3, Calgary, Tkachuk 10 (Mangiapane, Backlund), 10:59. 4, Calgary, Hamonic 1 (Giordano), 16:04. Penalties_MacEachern, STL, (roughing), 15:39; Bennett, CGY, (charging), 15:39.

Overtime_5, St. Louis, Perron 8 (O’Reilly, Pietrangelo), 2:46 (pp). Penalties_Brodie, CGY, (holding), 1:47.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 12-10-4-2_28. Calgary 10-10-7-2_29.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 2 of 4; Calgary 0 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 9-2-3 (29 shots-27 saves). Calgary, Rittich 9-4-3 (28-25).

A_19,289 (19,289). T_2:33.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Murphy.

