Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blues-Oilers Sum

November 6, 2019 11:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis 1 2 2—5
Edmonton 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 8 (Draisaitl, Smith), 2:46 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Schwartz 3 (Perron, Pietrangelo), 6:02 (pp).

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 6 (O’Reilly, Schenn), 7:10 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Thomas 3 (Schwartz, Faulk), 15:18.

Third Period_5, Edmonton, Kassian 4 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 11:02. 6, St. Louis, Bozak 2 (Parayko), 19:01 (sh). 7, St. Louis, Barbashev 1 (Pietrangelo, Gunnarsson), 19:27 (sh).

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 7-9-9_25. Edmonton 7-12-15_34.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 2 of 3; Edmonton 1 of 3.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 3-1-0 (34 shots-32 saves). Edmonton, Smith 5-4-1 (23-20).

A_17,068 (18,641). T_2:30.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit