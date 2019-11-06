Blues-Oilers Sums

St. Louis 1 2 2—5 Edmonton 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 8 (Draisaitl, Smith), 2:46 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Schwartz 3 (Perron, Pietrangelo), 6:02 (pp). Penalties_Thomas, STL, (holding), 1:55; Jurco, EDM, (tripping), 5:44.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 6 (O’Reilly, Schenn), 7:10 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Thomas 3 (Schwartz, Faulk), 15:18. Penalties_Draisaitl, EDM, (interference), 6:04; Chiasson, EDM, (kneeing), 12:04; Faulk, STL, (slashing), 19:00.

Third Period_5, Edmonton, Kassian 4 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 11:02. 6, St. Louis, Bozak 2 (Parayko), 19:01 (sh). 7, St. Louis, Barbashev 1 (Pietrangelo, Gunnarsson), 19:27 (sh). Penalties_Schenn, STL, (delay of game), 17:32.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 7-9-9_25. Edmonton 7-12-15_34.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 2 of 3; Edmonton 1 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 3-1-0 (34 shots-32 saves). Edmonton, Smith 5-4-1 (23-20).

A_17,068 (18,641). T_2:30.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kory Nagy.

