Blues-Predators Sums

November 25, 2019 11:23 pm
 
St. Louis 0 1 1 0—2
Nashville 2 0 0 0—3
Nashville won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Nashville, Bonino 10 (Fabbro, Grimaldi), 7:59. 2, Nashville, Johansen 4 (Jarnkrok, Forsberg), 11:37. Penalties_Carr, NSH, (delay of game), 3:38; Forsberg, NSH, (high sticking), 5:19; Sanford, STL, (hooking), 19:46.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Perron 11 (O’Reilly), 12:30. Penalties_Irwin, NSH, Major (fighting), 8:30; MacEachern, STL, Major (fighting), 8:30; Parayko, STL, (slashing), 13:48; Watson, NSH, (roughing), 17:07.

Third Period_4, St. Louis, Schenn 12 (Thomas, Parayko), 13:09. Penalties_Schenn, STL, (hooking), 0:38.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_St. Louis 1 (Perron G, O’Reilly NG, Schenn NG, Thomas NG), Nashville 2 (Duchene NG, Ellis NG, Forsberg G, Carr G).

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-6-8-1_25. Nashville 10-13-11-5_39.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Nashville 0 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 3-1-2 (39 shots-37 saves). Nashville, Saros 3-5-1 (25-23).

A_17,168 (17,113). T_2:39.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Ryan Daisy.

