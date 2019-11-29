Blues-Stars Sum

St. Louis 1 0 2—3 Dallas 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, St. Louis, Parayko 2 (O’Reilly, Perron), 15:41.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Dallas, Hintz 11 (Comeau, Polak), 16:49. 3, St. Louis, O’Reilly 6 (Barbashev, Bouwmeester), 17:07. 4, St. Louis, Barbashev 3 (Perron, Schenn), 19:57.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 11-11-18_40. Dallas 5-13-14_32.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 2; Dallas 0 of 0.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 4-1-2 (32 shots-31 saves). Dallas, Bishop 9-6-1 (39-37).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:28.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Trent Knorr.

