Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blues-Wild Sums

November 2, 2019 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis 2 0 1 1—4
Minnesota 1 2 0 0—3

First Period_1, Minnesota, Foligno 2 (Spurgeon, Eriksson Ek), 2:26. 2, St. Louis, MacEachern 1 (Parayko, Barbashev), 4:00. 3, St. Louis, Gunnarsson 1 (O’Reilly), 14:25. Penalties_Perron, STL, (hooking), 10:52; Suter, MIN, (holding), 14:58.

Second Period_4, Minnesota, Fiala 1 (Parise, Brodin), 1:01. 5, Minnesota, Zuccarello 2 (Staal, Hunt), 4:39 (pp). Penalties_Dunn, STL, (slashing), 3:10.

Third Period_6, St. Louis, Blais 5 (Faulk, Bozak), 6:05. Penalties_Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (), 6:05; Dumba, MIN, (tripping), 8:19.

Overtime_7, St. Louis, O’Reilly 4 (Dunn, Thomas), 2:27. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 6-12-10-1_29. Minnesota 10-6-7_23.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Minnesota 1 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 2-1-0 (23 shots-20 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 2-6-1 (29-25).

A_18,208 (18,064). T_2:34.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Mach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb