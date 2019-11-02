Blues-Wild Sums

|St. Louis
|2
|0
|1
|1—4
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|0
|0—3
First Period_1, Minnesota, Foligno 2 (Eriksson Ek, Spurgeon), 2:26. 2, St. Louis, MacEachern 1 (Parayko, Barbashev), 4:00. 3, St. Louis, Gunnarsson 1 (O’Reilly), 14:25. Penalties_Perron, STL, (hooking), 10:52; Suter, MIN, (holding), 14:58.
Second Period_4, Minnesota, Fiala 1 (Parise, Brodin), 1:01. 5, Minnesota, Zuccarello 2 (Hunt, Staal), 4:39 (pp). Penalties_Dunn, STL, (slashing), 3:10.
Third Period_6, St. Louis, Blais 5 (Bozak, Faulk), 6:05. Penalties_Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (), 6:05; Dumba, MIN, (tripping), 8:19.
Overtime_7, St. Louis, O’Reilly 4 (Thomas, Dunn), 2:27. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 6-12-10-1_29. Minnesota 10-6-7_23.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Minnesota 1 of 2.
Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 2-1-0 (23 shots-20 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 2-6-1 (29-25).
A_18,208 (18,064). T_2:34.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Mach.
