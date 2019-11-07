Blues win 6th straight beating Oilers 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists and the St. Louis Blues remained atop the Western Conference standings, beating the second-place Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Jaden Schwartz, Robert Thomas, Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the defending champion Blues.

Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian scored for the Oilers. They have lost two in a row.

St. Louis is tied with Washington for the overall NHL lead with 25 points.

RANGERS 5, RED WINGS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony DeAngelo had a goal and an assist in New York’s three-goal second period, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 35 shots in his first start in 10 days, and the Rangers beat struggling Detroit.

Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome also had a goal and an assist apiece, and Chris Kreider and Greg McKegg scored to help New York win for the fourth time in six games.

Valtteri Filppula scored for Detroit. The Red Wings have lost four straight to fall to 1-11-1 in their last 13.

