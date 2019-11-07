Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blues win 6th straight beating Oilers 5-2

November 7, 2019 4:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists and the St. Louis Blues remained atop the Western Conference standings, beating the second-place Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Jaden Schwartz, Robert Thomas, Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the defending champion Blues.

Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian scored for the Oilers. They have lost two in a row.

St. Louis is tied with Washington for the overall NHL lead with 25 points.

Advertisement

RANGERS 5, RED WINGS 1

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony DeAngelo had a goal and an assist in New York’s three-goal second period, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 35 shots in his first start in 10 days, and the Rangers beat struggling Detroit.

Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome also had a goal and an assist apiece, and Chris Kreider and Greg McKegg scored to help New York win for the fourth time in six games.

Valtteri Filppula scored for Detroit. The Red Wings have lost four straight to fall to 1-11-1 in their last 13.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit