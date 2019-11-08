Listen Live Sports

Boston’s Smart fined for public criticism of officiating

November 8, 2019 6:34 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for public criticism of the officiating.

The NBA fined Smart on Friday, a day after his comments following the Celtics’ 108-87 victory at Charlotte.

“Really, just, I wish they would call the game the right way,” Smart said Thursday night. “A lot of calls that they called, I didn’t understand where the fouls were. And it just seems like whenever I get the ball and I’m on offense, I can’t get a call. Nobody else is going to protect yourself. You’ve got to protect yourself. So if that means I’ve got to lose a little bit of money, then I’ve got to lose a bit.”

