Bottas trusts secret plan to beat Hamilton in 2020 F1

November 14, 2019 12:24 pm
 
SAO PAULO (AP) — Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas says he has a plan to beat Formula One champion and Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton next year, but isn’t willing to share it.

Bottas is assured of second place in the championship, his best finish yet, but recognizes he needs more consistency even after winning five races this year.

He also says at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Thursday he needs to make less mistakes than Hamilton.

Bottas says he is confident for the 2020 season because of the work he has recently done with his engineers.

Bottas won the previous grand prix, in the United States this month, but Hamilton clinched his sixth world title there with two races to spare by placing second.

___

More AP Formula One news: https://apnews.com/FormulaOne and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

