Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bouyea, Lull lift San Francisco past Sam Houston St. 90-81

November 23, 2019 10:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 15 points to lead five San Francisco players in double figures as the Dons topped Sam Houston State 90-81 on Saturday.

Jimbo Lull added 14 points for the Dons. Jordan Ratinho chipped in 13, Remu Raitanen scored 12 and Charles Minlend had 11. Lull also had three assists for the Dons.

Zach Nutall scored a career-high 23 points for the Bearkats (2-3). Dainan Swoope added 15 points. Demarkus Lampley had 13 points.

San Francisco (6-0) will pursue its seventh straight victory to start the season on Tuesday when the team hosts Hampton. Sam Houston State faces Cal State Bakersfield on the road on Tuesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas