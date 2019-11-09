Listen Live Sports

Bouyea, Minlend carry San Francisco over Princeton 82-72

November 9, 2019
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points as San Francisco topped Princeton 82-72 on Saturday night.

Charles Minlend added 16 points, Jordan Ratinho and Jimbo Lull had 15 points apiece for the Dons (2-0). Lull led the team with 11 rebounds.

Jaelin Llewellyn scored a career-high 24 points for the Tigers (0-2). Richmond Aririguzoh added 14 points and six boards. Drew Friberg had nine rebounds.

Friberg, whose 19 points per game heading into the matchup led the Tigers, was held to only 5 points (1 of 10).

San Francisco matches up against Yale at home on Monday. Princeton takes on Lafayette at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

