The Associated Press
 
Bowie leads Sam Houston State past CSU Bakersfield 74-65

November 27, 2019 12:44 am
 
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Chad Bowie finished with 19 points, four assists and three steals as Sam Houston State turned back Cal State Bakersfield 74-65 on Tuesday night.

Bowie sank 5 of 11 shots from the floor and hit all eight of his free throws for the Bearkats (3-3). Kai Mitchell and reserve Dainan Swoope had 12 points, while R.J. Smith scored 11.

Justin McCall hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 off the bench to lead the Roadrunners (2-5). Cameron Allen and Czar Perry both scored 13 with Allen adding five boards and four assists. Taze Moore pitched in with 10 points, six rebounds, four blocked shots, three assists and two steals.

The Bearkats shot 45% from the floor, 44% from 3-point range (7 of 16) and made 19 of 21 free throws (90.5%). Bakersfield shot 44% overall, 40% from distance (6 of 15) and hit 11 of 16 foul shots (69%). The Roadrunners controlled the boards 36-25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

