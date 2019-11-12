Listen Live Sports

Boxus carries Hartford over Marist 62-51

November 12, 2019
 
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Romain Boxus notched his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Hartford to a 62-51 win over Marist on Tuesday night.

Moses Flowers had 16 points for Hawks (2-1). Freshman Miroslav Stafl added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Michael Cubbage and reserve Matt Turner scored 13 points apiece to lead the Red Foxes (1-1). Matt Turner added 13 points. Zion Tordoff had seven rebounds as Hartford won the rebound battle 39-32.

Hartford shot 50% from the floor and sank 10 of 24 from 3-point range (42. Marist sank just 19 of 60 shots (32%) and missed 13 of 17 shots from distance.

