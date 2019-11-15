Listen Live Sports

Bradley faces UIC

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
Illinois-Chicago (1-2) vs. Bradley (1-1)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago plays Bradley in an early season matchup. Illinois-Chicago fell 67-48 to Ball State on Wednesday. Bradley is coming off a 90-56 win over IUPUI on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Bradley’s Elijah Childs has averaged 16.5 points and 10 rebounds while Darrell Brown has put up 15.5 points and 7.5 assists. For the Flames, Godwin Boahen has averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while Jacob Wiley has put up 8.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.GIFTED GODWIN: Boahen has connected on 19 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 44.7 percent. The Braves have averaged 19 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

