Brandon’s 21 points lead Canisius’s romp past UIC 94-64

November 26, 2019 11:00 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Majesty Brandon scored 21 points as Canisius rolled past Illinois-Chicago 94-64 on Tuesday night in a campus game of the Boca Raton Beach Classic tournament.

The tournament opened with campus games this week before convening next week at Florida Atlantic University.

Jalanni White added 20 points for the Golden Griffins.

Jordan Henderson had 18 points for Canisius (3-2). Armon Harried added six rebounds.

Tarkus Ferguson had 17 points for the Flames (2-5). He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Michael Diggins added 11 points. Travell Washington had 11 points.

Godwin Boahen, whose 12 points per game heading into the contest led the Flames, had 6 points on 1-of-13 shooting.

Canisius plays Mercer on Sunday. Illinois-Chicago plays Florida Atlantic on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

