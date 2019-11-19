Braves sign reliever Martin to 2-year, $14 million deal

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have signed Chris Martin to a two-year, $14 million deal, bringing the right-hander back after he closed out 2019 with the club.

The 33-year-old Martin was acquired by Atlanta from the Texas Rangers for left-hander Kolby Allard at the July 31 trade deadline.

Martin was 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 20 games with the Braves. He had 22 strikeouts and one walk in 17 2/3 innings.

Martin will earn $7 million in each year of the deal. His signing comes on the same day the Braves introduced left-hander Will Smith, who signed a three-year, $40 million deal.

The 6-foot-8 Martin has a 4.51 ERA for his career in 144 games, all in relief, with Colorado, the Yankees, Texas and Atlanta.

