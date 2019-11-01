Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Breeders’ Cup Longshots

November 1, 2019 7:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

$269.20 — Arcangues (1993 Classic)

$135.40 — Bar of Gold (2017 Filly & Mare Sprint)

$131.60 — Court Vision (2011 Mile)

$125.40 — Take Charge Brandi (2014 Juvenile Fillies)

Advertisement

$113.80 — Spain (2000 Distaff)

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

$108.80 — Lashkari (1984 Turf)

$96.20 — One Dreamer (1994 Distaff)

$96.00 — Caressing (2000 Juvenile Fillies)

$94.00 — Shared Account (2010 Filly & Mare Turf)

$93.80 — Storm The Court (2019 Juvenile)

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb