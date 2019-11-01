Breeders’ Cup Longshots

$269.20 — Arcangues (1993 Classic)
$135.40 — Bar of Gold (2017 Filly & Mare Sprint)
$131.60 — Court Vision (2011 Mile)
$125.40 — Take Charge Brandi (2014 Juvenile Fillies)
$113.80 — Spain (2000 Distaff)
$108.80 — Lashkari (1984 Turf)
$96.20 — One Dreamer (1994 Distaff)
$96.00 — Caressing (2000 Juvenile Fillies)
$94.00 — Shared Account (2010 Filly & Mare Turf)
$93.80 — Storm The Court (2019 Juvenile)
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.