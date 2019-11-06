Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Breeders’ Cup votes in new CEO Drew Fleming

November 6, 2019 2:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Breeders’ Cup has named Drew Fleming as president and chief executive officer.

The board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Fleming as the replacement for Craig Fravel, who quit after last weekend’s world championships at Santa Anita to join The Stronach Group, which owns several racetracks.

Fleming had been serving as chief operating officer of Breeders’ Cup Ltd., overseeing relations with host tracks, finance, sponsorship, marketing and legal operations.

___

Advertisement

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term