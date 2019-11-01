Listen Live Sports

Brittany Force has fastest run in NHRA Top Fuel history

November 1, 2019 9:48 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brittany Force made the fastest run in NHRA Top Fuel history Friday at 338.17 mph at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, topping the first two rounds of qualifying at the Dodge NHRA Nationals.

Force finished in 3.659 seconds break set the track time record. She’s chasing her ninth No. 1 qualifier of the year and 19th overall.

“A 3.65 is pretty outstanding here in Vegas and this is one of my favorite tracks on the circuit,” Force said. “I would love to win here and we’re off to a great start. We’ll take those bonus points and now we have the speed record, too, which is pretty awesome.”

J.R. Todd led in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fifth of six races in the 2019 NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Todd had a 3.856 at 333.58 in a Toyota Camry, and Enders ran a 6.587 at 208.46 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Smith set both ends of the track record on an EBR with a 6.842 at 198.64.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

