Brodeur scores 23, Penn escapes with 68-67 win over UCF

November 29, 2019 1:14 am
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — AJ Brodeur had 23 points 9-of-12 shooting and Penn edged past UCF 68-67 in the Wooden Legacy on Thursday night.

Devon Goodman had 19 points for Penn and Ryan Betley added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Goodman hit two free throws to give the Quakers (4-2) a 68-65 lead with 27 seconds left. UCF missed three shots on its ensuing possession and a tie up gave Penn the ball with 3.4 seconds remaining, but an errant inbound pass gave it back to the Knights. Darin Green Jr. then hit what was originally called the tying 3-pointer at the buzzer but, after replay review, it was called a 2 and the Quakers escaped with the win.

Collin Smith tied a career high with 22 points and had 12 rebounds for UCF (3-2). Dazon Ingram added 17 points and 13 rebounds and Green finished with 11 points.

Penn with play No. 14 Arizona in the semifinals, and the Knights will take on Pepperdine in the consolation bracket, on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

