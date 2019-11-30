Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Broncos activate Lock off IR, don’t name him starter

November 30, 2019 5:25 pm
 
1 min read
      

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos activated rookie quarterback Drew Lock off injured reserve Saturday and waived rookie quarterback Brett Rypien, but the team still isn’t naming Lock the starter against the Chargers.

Lock spent the first three months of the season on IR after sustaining a thumb injury in a preseason game against San Francisco on Aug. 19.

In three preseason appearances, the second-round pick (42nd) from the University of Missouri completed 31 of 51 passes (61 percent) for 245 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran three times for 28 yards.

Lock threw for the second-most yards (12,193) and third-most touchdowns (99) in SEC history during his four-year college career.

Advertisement

Lock got about three-fourths of the snaps at practice this week with Brandon Allen getting the rest. Allen has started the last three games, going 1-2, after veteran Joe Flacco (neck) went on IR.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Still, coach Vic Fangio has declined to say whether Lock will start Sunday when the Broncos (3-8) host the Chargers (4-7), a delay that could be seen as a motivational ploy for Lock, gamesmanship with his opponent or even a sign that he’s not sold on a switch to the raw rookie.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary attends NATO breakfast in London

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7