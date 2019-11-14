Broncos-Vikings Preview Capsule

DENVER (3-6) at MINNESOTA (7-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 10½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Broncos 5-4, Vikings 6-4

SERIES RECORD — Tied 7-7

LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Vikings 23-20, Oct. 4, 2015

LAST WEEK — Broncos had bye, beat Browns 24-19 on Nov. 3; Vikings beat Cowboys 28-24

AP PRO32 RANKING — Broncos No. 26, Vikings No. 7

BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (16), PASS (28).

BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (17), PASS (4).

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (3), PASS (17).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (7), PASS (18).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Broncos have won past three games in interconference series, with most recent win by Vikings at Metrodome in 2003. … Vikings offensive adviser Gary Kubiak one of four assistants on team who spent majority of NFL coaching career with Broncos. Kubiak was head coach of Broncos in 2015-16, working for team for 15 years and playing for them for nine seasons. … Vikings fifth in league with average of 18.7 points allowed per game. Broncos sixth at 18.2. … Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was previously defensive coordinator for Bears, who held Vikings to average of 15 points and 216 yards in two games in 2018. … Broncos start stretch with four of next five games on road. … Broncos QB Brandon Allen will make second career start, after replacing injured Joe Flacco in previous game and leading win over Browns. His 125.6 passer rating was third highest for debut in Broncos history. … Broncos TE Noah Fant, who had first 100-yard game against Browns, has 23 receptions, most by rookie TE in team history. … Broncos DE Derek Wolfe has five sacks in past four games, one short of career high for season, set as rookie in 2012. … Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has 124.4 passer rating and 1,702 passing yards over past six games, both best in league over that span. … Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has 991 rushing yards, nearing team’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Adrian Peterson in 2015. Cook has 1,415 yards from scrimmage, most in Vikings history through 10 games. … Vikings 16th in third-down defense, with 38.7% conversion rate allowed. They led league in 2017 (25.3%) and 2018 (30.5%). Vikings third in NFL in goal-to-go defense, with 53.9% touchdown rate allowed. … Fantasy Tip: Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph, though targeted only 19 times for total of 15 catches and 112 yards, has four TD receptions and one 2-point conversion in past four games.

